2020 was a problematic year for most of us. This is why we are excited for 2021. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan welcomed the New Year with his family and he was joined by none other than Mika Singh. As a result, the duo ended up revisiting his most iconic song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and we couldn’t agree more that it’s the best way to start the New Year.

Advertisement

Mika Singh took to Twitter and shared some amazing photos and a fun video in which Hrithik Roshan is seen letting his hair down with family and enjoying the New Year celebration. The video also witness Mika Singh strumming the guitar to the tune of Ek Pal Ka Jeena, he handed over the mic to Hrithik and the superstar joined in.

Advertisement

Sharing the video on Twitter, Mika Singh wrote, “Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan@ItsZayedKhanand @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021!”

Had a wonderful party with bro @hrithikroshan @ItsZayedKhan and @rakesh_roshan9. Thank you KukuBawa Saab and @rakesh_roshan9 for throwing such an amazing party. Wishing you all a Happy New Year. May God bless you with the best of health and happiness. Goodbye 2020, Welcome 2021! pic.twitter.com/hZAbk3UOth — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

In another post by the singer, we see him posing with Hrithik Roshan. Both the celebrities looked dashing in the pictures. In the caption, Mika Singh wrote, “Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more!” Have a look at the post here.

Bringing in the New year with my bro @iHrithik

Stay tuned on my Instagram to see more! pic.twitter.com/5llBt3HmQM — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan has been spending quality time at home with his kids amid the ongoing pandemic and only has been heading out for important work. The handsome superstar entertained everyone in 2019 with two back to back hits like War and Super 30. Now, fans are waiting for him to announce his next project in the New Year 2021.

Well, what are your views on Mika Singh and Hrithik Roshan’s New Year party? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Vikas Gupta’s Mother Finally Reacts To Allegations Of Cutting Ties Over Bis*xuality: “Unlike Him, We Didn’t Paint A Bad Picture In The Media”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube