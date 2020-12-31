Vikas Gupta has been making headlines ever since he has entered Bigg Boss 14 house. From getting into a nasty fight with Arshi Khan and leaving the house to re-entering it with a bang. Recently, we saw the producer talking about his mother not accepting him because of his bise*uality and now, Sharda Gupta is reacting to the same.

A while ago, Vikas came out as a proudly bisexual and made a big revelation through his social media account.

A while ago, we saw Vikas Gupta speaking about his mother in the Bigg Boss 14 house and how she didn’t accept him because he’s a bise*ual. Now, his mother Sharda Gupta has reacted to the same on social media with a long post.

Vikas’ mother captioned the post, “Patience has its limits. If you don’t fight for what you want, Don’t cry for what you lost. Krishna (Bhagwat Gita).”

Sharda Gupta continued, “To think that we actually distanced our own (son) for his sexual orientation is equal to making a derogatory statement about my family. Yes, my son and I are not on great terms but that has nothing to do with his orientation.”

Vikas Gupta’s mother continued, “We had cut off ties with him much before he decided to come out in public, and we knew and have always loved him and accepted him the way he is. So the news about us distancing him because of his choices is a complete hoax fabricated to one’s convenience. But sometimes, when you give too much love, you risk being taken for granted. Unfortunately, we distanced ourselves from him but despite that, we maintained silence because unlike him, we didn’t want to paint a bad picture of him in the media.”

His mother concluded, “This matter would have never reached this far had my son not decided to cast aspersions against us. We had decided to give him due respect, but he couldn’t allow us our peace, which as a family, is our defeat. This would be my first and the last statement on the same as I don’t intend to carry on with this blame game and I would request everyone to understand and give us the respect and privacy we deserve. Thank you.”

What are your thoughts on Vikas Gupta’s mother’s point of view on this whole situation? Tell us in the comments below.

