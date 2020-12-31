Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes brought characters to life in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi! Their chemistry gathered massive popularity as Dev and Sonakshi. But the romance did not stick to just reel life as rumours around them dating were rife in real life too. However, the duo always maintained that they were good friends.

For that matter, Erica and Shaheer, both are fan favourites. Every single time fans witness their new pairings, they start rooting for them in real life too. A similar case happened when the actress and Parth Samthaan united for Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Albeit, fans are still excited to witness Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes on-screen again. But what is the Mahabharat actor’s take on it? Well, he is very much welcoming the idea. Just not that, he is also revisiting the time spent with the cast on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi sets.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla when asked if he would reunite with Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh said, “I would love to. I had so much fun shooting for that show. It was effortless. I loved it because everyone was amazing in that show… Erica, Supriya Maa, Mamaji, all the actors. It was so effortless as I said because we never had to put in that extra effort. We never felt that we are acting. It’s a daily soap, we never felt like that. and the makers also…. how they imagined and visualized it, we were bang on, we exactly created that. I never felt like I am working on that particular project. I would just feel, I go to the sets, I catch up with everyone and I come back home. At the end of the day, you feel tired, but during that show, I never felt like that.”

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh recently witnessed the release of his web series, Paurashpur. The response remained mixed from the audience.

