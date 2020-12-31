It’s a film about ‘Tehrvi’ which is kickstarting 2021. Ready for a while, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is now being released by Jio Studios and would be arriving not just in India but also Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, earlier this year, the first major release was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. That film had given an indication that going forward the jinx around the first couple of Fridays of the year would finally be beaten since the Ajay Devgn starrer had turned out to be a massive blockbuster. In fact just a couple of week before that, Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz too had done really well to go past the 200 crores mark. Had things been normal this year, Friday would have seen a major release since it falls on 1st January, which is a holiday for most.

However, these are not normal times and with no major film eyeing an release, this dramedy made of an ensemble cast is arriving in theatres. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is directed by Seema Pahwa and while it seeing a decent release, it won’t be surprising that Wonder Woman 1984 continues to keep collecting more on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the first target for the Bollywood release would be garner 10 lakhs on the first day, which too would be an achievement considering Hindi films so far (Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Indoo Ki Jawani, Shakeela) have not quite managed to strike.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: From 13 Crores For Lease To A Jaw-Dropping Current Valuation – Facts You Should Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube