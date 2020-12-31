Post the success of Kabir Singh, everyone is looking forward to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film. Apparently, he is coming up with an exciting project with Ranbir Kapoor and there’s a huge hype surrounding it.

Advertisement

The latest update on the film is that a special announcement is to be made on 1st January 2021 at 12.01 am. But before that, we might have just got our hands on the surprise which is awaited in the kitty. So, spoiler alert ahead!

Advertisement

As per strong reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga to witness a much bigger cast. It’s learnt that the film will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Said to be a crime drama, the project will go on floors by mid-2021. Interestingly, Bobby is said to play an antagonist and it has really intrigued us!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news due to his engagement and wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt. They are making a lot of noise over their New Year’s getaway. While most B’Town couples are seen travelling for a romantic getaway, for Ralia it’s different. Accompanying them are Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and close family members. If that isn’t enough, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Ranthambore too.

Ever since the pictures at the airport went viral, several theories have been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier it was being said that the couple is tying the knot. Eventually, rumours suggested that Ranbir and Alia are getting engaged. Karan Johar and Aadar Jain were said to fly down to Jaipur today as well for the celebrations.

However, Ranbir’s uncle, Randhir Kapoor quashed all such reports. He said, “It is not true. If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” reports Indian Express.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Love Aaj Kal To Ludo, Vote For The Best Music Album Of The Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube