Anushka Sharma left everyone jaw-dropped with her latest magazine cover. Ever since her marriage with Virat Kohli, she’s known for creating a revolution. From a Lake Como wedding to doing a headstand with a baby bump – these are trends never seen before in Bollywood! But how does the couple plan to raise their child amid the media radar? Read on for all the scoop.

Advertisement

Setting all the records straight, Anushka has clearly mentioned that she’s not interested in raising a brat. It is more than ‘difficult’ for a star kid to be raised. There can be no better example than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur. The little munchkin now himself screams ‘no photos’ at the camera.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Vogue, when asked about it all, Anushka Sharma began, “There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I’ve been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats.”

Anushka Sharma also mentioned that she and Virat Kohli won’t engage their child on social media. The couple also plans to raise the baby with equal duties. “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family,” she added.

Well, we surely are inspired! Let’s see how much the media supports Virat and Anushka in giving their child the necessary privacy.

Must Read: Parineeti Chopra Calls Her Mom ‘Family’s Little Atom Bomb’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube