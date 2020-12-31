Rhea Chakraborty probably had the worst year of her life. A shocking turn of events took place as her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. All eyes had been on her ever since. Many even began their own media trial and blamed her for everything. Things got serious when SSR’s father KK Singh filed a 6-page-long FIR and there has been no going back ever since.

Even though Rhea was the one who reached out to Amit Shah publicly to ask for justice for Sushant, she was accused of abetment to suicide. Furthermore, as things unveiled, there was a whole new drug angle that changed everything. The Jalebi actress along with her brother Showik was found involved in drugs and both were sent to the judicial custody.

Rhea Chakraborty remained in the custody for almost a month while brother Showik Chakraborty was granted bail earlier this month. Obviously, both had to follow certain legal protocols. The actress had to surrender her passport and furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. But now she’s back and will return to Bollywood soon too!

Director friend Rumi Jaffery in a conversation with SpotboyE has confirmed Bollywood comeback of Rhea Chakraborty. Sharing her current status, he said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

Rumi Jaffery added, “Rhea will return to her work early next year.”

Just not that, Rumi also shared that he met the actress recently. Detailing his meeting, he said, “I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say.”

Meanwhile, for long, many kept wondering but there was no hint of Rhea or her family’s whereabouts. The family has been low-key and refrained from any kind of media spotting or interaction. While the CBI findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput case are yet to be revealed, they finally seem to be taking a step towards a normal life.

Paparazzi have now multiple times spotted Rhea’s father Indranil Chakraborty and mother Sandhya house-hunting. Yesterday remained the third time that the duo was seen in Khar looking for a house. They could be seen alongside a third person, who may be the agent or broker helping them. Maybe the family is willing to start afresh at a new place as the media is very well aware of the present one.

