Rhea Chakraborty has been subjected to online hatred on social media and media trial ever since she was accused of abetment of suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. Back in August, she also shared a video on Instagram wherein her father Indrajit Chakraborty was hounded by media in their building compound.

The actress had also asked for protection from Mumbai Police. However, it seems Rhea’s parents are in the hunt for another house to move in. The actress’ parents have been spotted by Paparazzi in Khar and the video of their house-hunt is going viral on social media. Take a look at the video below:

As seen in the video, Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty entering the gate of a building.

Previously in August, Rhea Chakraborty shared a video on her Instagram handle raising a question that how her family is supposed to live like this with constant media hound. Sharing the video, she captioned, “This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ) We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate.There is a threat to my life and my family’s life .We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived .How is this family going to live ?”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra home minister Anil has recently demanded CBI to the findings be revealed at the earliest. He said, “It has been more than five months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also welcomed Anil Deshmukh’s statement and said, “I welcome the Statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, HM Govt of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of Death of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

