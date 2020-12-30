It’s been quite some days since Yashraj Mukhate remixed Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy‘ dialogue from Bigg Boss 13 and made it viral. In no time it became a social media trend and celebs and influencers started dancing on it.

Shikhar Dhawan is the latest one to join the league. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram and shared a funny video of him along with his dogs dancing to the beats of Yashraj and dialogue by Shehnaaz.

“Tuawda kutta tommy Saada kutta kutta 🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣” he captioned the video.

The video has left many in splits. Shehnaaz Gill herself shared the video on her Instagram stories and reacted with emojis. Have a look below:

Isn’t that amazing?

Earlier, Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha also danced on Tuada kutta kutta tunes along with their pet dogs.

Raveena posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen twinning with her daughter in a red outfit. She captioned the quirky video: “loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!”

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi singer and model who got fame nationwide with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Recently Shehnaaz Gill spoke about 2020 and said that the year has been a milestone for her.

“2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians,” Shehnaaz tweeted on Thursday night.

Shehnaaz gained massive fandom with Bigg Boss 13, which concluded in January 2020. Her chemistry with the show’s winner Sidharth Shukla was loved and the two even had a hashtag #SidNaaz trending on social media.

They brought back the chemistry when Sidharth and Shehnaaz featured in the music video of the song Shona Shona by Tony Kakkar.

Well, we hope she has an even better 2021. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

