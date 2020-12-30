Punyashlok Ahilyabai: Child Artist Krish Chauhan Learns Mridangam For The TV Show

Child actor Krish Chauhan learnt to play the musical instrument mridangam for his upcoming show Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

The show, which is set in the 18th century, revolves around the life of queen of Malwa, Ahilyabai Holkar, who was known for her strength and courage.

Krish will play Khande Rao in the series. Ahilyabai and Khande Rao were married as children. One of Khande Rao’s most significant traits was that he was an exceptional artiste.

In order to portray Khande Rao, Krish took two months of training prior to the shoot, with a trained classical musician and learned to play the mridangam.

“Since I personally love music, learning to play mridangam never seemed like a chore or task, it was something I looked forward to everyday. I won’t say that I am an expert now, but I think I’ve come a long way from where I began,” said Krish.

“Moreover, we have a trainer present on set at all times, who ensures that the right look and feel comes out while I play the instrument. I became an actor because I love acting. I want to be part of inspiring projects and tell great stories. So, I do understand that great transformations require maximum dedication. And, this is my chance to do something extraordinary,” he added.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai premieres on January 4 on Sony Entertainment Television.

