Actor Krish Chauhan, who essayed the male lead role in ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’, confirmed that the TV show is going off air.

The show that features actress Aetashaa Sansgiri as Queen Ahilyabai, will telecast the final episode on October 27 and the team is currently shooting for the final episodes.

Krish Chauhan said: “It’s truly bittersweet moment for me to bid farewell to this incredible show that has been a significant part of my life for the past few years. As I reflect on the journey I have lived here, I can’t help but feel a sense of sadness.”

“But amidst the sadness, I am filled with gratitude for the unforgettable experiences and opportunities that the show has brought into my life. It has been an incredible journey of growth, both as an actor and as an individual,” Krish Chauhan added.

Krish learnt lifetime lessons while shooting for the show.

Krish Chauhan added: “I have had the privilege of working with an immensely talented team who become my second family. Together, we have created magic on screen, touching the hearts of our audience.”

“The show has not only given me a platform to showcase my acting skills but has also taught me valuable lessons about resilience, determination, and the power of storytelling.”

Krish played two different roles in the show.

He essayed the young Khanderao Holkar (Ahilyabai’s husband) during 2001 and currently is seen playing the role of Ahilyabai’s son Male Rao Holkar.

He continued, “The characters I played in this show are very close to me and will always hold a special place in my heart and will always be the most memorable and beloved characters for me. These characters has taught me the spirit of love and strength of stability.”

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai may be ending, but its impact and the performances of its talented team will always live in our hearts,” he concluded.

The historical drama that premiered on 4 January 2021, is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795.

The series on Sony Entertainment Television.

