As October 2 also marks the birthday of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, TV actor Kanan A Malhotra of ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani’ feels his contribution to the nation is a shining example.

The actor spoke in depth about the former Prime Minister and said, “Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life and legacy continue to inspire us, and it’s important that we remember and honour his contributions to our nation. He is a shining example of leadership and commitment to the nation. We should always remember and celebrate the life of this great leader who contributed significantly to the building of modern India.”

Kanan, currently seen essaying the role of Gunojirao in historical drama ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai’, remembers Shastri as the man of simplicity and integrity.

The actor added, “He left an indelible mark on the nation’s history through his selfless service and unwavering commitment to the principles of truth and non-violence. He was a man of simplicity and integrity, who rose to become the Prime Minister of India.”

“He is best known for his leadership during a critical period in our nation’s history, especially during the Indo-Pak war of 1965,” Kanan added.

Kanan said he taught the nation about the importance of farmers.

The actor further said, “Shastri ji’s famous slogan, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ (Hail the Soldier, Hail the Farmer), highlighted the importance of both our armed forces and our farmers. He was the main who could understand and teach us the hardwork and importance of farmers.”

“His leadership during times of crisis exemplified his dedication to the welfare of the people and the sovereignty of our nation. He led India with humility and resolve, earning the respect of citizens and leaders worldwide.”

“The day is an opportunity to reflect on his values of honesty, simplicity, and dedication to public service. Let us draw inspiration from his life and commit to working for the betterment of our country,” he concluded.

Kanan has featured in shows like ‘Suryaputra Karn’, ‘Karmphal Daata Shani’, ‘Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai’, ‘RadhaKrishn’ among others.

