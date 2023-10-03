Bigg Boss OTT 2 and its contestants have been hitting the headlines ever since it concluded. While Elvish Yadav, who had entered the show as a wild card contestant, emerged as the winner, contestant Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up. Ever since the show ended a few months back, the top two contestants have allegedly been at loggerheads. Reportedly, Yadav is being accused of spreading negative PR against Malhan, who recently addressed the same.

A few days after lifting the trophy of BB winner, Yadav had mentioned his alleged rivalry with Malhan and had said that the makers staged it between the two. He had also hinted at makers for spreading negativity against them.

Now, in a recent Vlog, Elvish Yadav revealed that he wants to return his trophy. Yes, you heard that right! Amid the ongoing and escalating rivalry with Abhishek Malhan, Yadav has asked the makers to take the trophy back as he’s happy with his life and doesn’t want more chaos in his life. He further also hinted about makers spreading negative publicity against him.

A clip is doing the rounds on social media and it sees Elvish Yadav saying, “Isse (trophy) lelo aur mujhe baksho bhai. Yeh (trophy), isse lelo. Dekh liya maine Twitter pe post yaar. Isko courier karao, humara peecha chodo. Main haath jod raha hoon, isse le jao. Yeh main jadd hai.”

He further added, “Ispe likh rakha hai Bigg Boss OTT Winner Season 2. Hoon main vaise, on record. Par yeh chahiye, toh isse apne ghar pe le jao. Dekh li maine saari cheezein. Bohot saari cheezein meri saamne bhi aayi hain. Main zikar bhi nahi karoonga.” Check it out below:

Elvish Yadav React On PR Files. Elvish Yadav opens up about negative PR and Expose Abhishek Malhan.#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy @ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/FFvOoJc1Ek — Rapper (@SaranShakthi36) October 2, 2023

A couple of days back, Elvish Yadav was heard threatening haters for their negative PR against him. In a viral video he had said, “Ye PR team jiski bhi hai, negative memes, tweets se bhar rakhi hai. Ye ekdum se kaha aa gaye? Phele toh nahi the. Jinko pata nahi hai, ye hai negative PR. Paise deke kisi ki image kharab karna. Memes se, news channel ke through. Hamara koi khaas bhai tha, hum to samajhte hai bhai.”

