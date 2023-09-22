YouTuber Elvish Yadav broke every record when he emerged as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. He became an internet sensation soon after he entered the controversial house. The show became the talking point soon after it began gaining momentum owing to the actions of its contestants. Apart from Elvish, another YouTuber, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the show’s first runner-up. Both of them enjoy a massive fan following.

At the time of winning the show, Yadav was given the cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh which he is apparently yet to receive. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down to read more details here.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav recently appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes where he spoke about many things including the cash prize he was suppose to receive as the winning amount. It all happened when Yadav revealed how he landed on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He told Gill, “Earlier, I believed that it is their rule only that they won’t make a wild card entrant the winner. When I got the entry, I asked them at least 100 times, ‘Bhai, vote ka hi hai na? I hope it is not a rule that despite wild card getting votes, he cannot win.’ They said, ‘Wild card ko jitayenge agar votes mile toh.”

Later Shehnaaz Gill moves on to Elvish Yadav’s phone and told her when is he buying a fourth one, replying to which he said when he will receive the cash prize from Bigg Boss Makers. He told Gill, “Chautha bhi lenge (will buy the fourth one too), jab bigg boss vaale Rs 25 lakh bhej denge.” Shocked by the revelation, Shehnaaz Gill says, “Ye toh galat hai.”

Elvish Yadav was recently in the news for buying a plush duplex in Dubai worth 8 crore. He gave a Home Tour which we brought to you.

