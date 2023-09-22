Hina Khan is known as much for her fashion sense as she is known for her acting capabilities in both TV shows and Bollywood movies. The 35-year-old actress – who cast a spell on the fashion world when she debuted at Cannes in 2019, made hearts stop with different looks at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. And today, we are talking about one of them.

Hina – who currently has around 19 million followers on Instagram, is pretty active on the social media platform. She shares images of every look she slays for red carpet appearance or professional comments, making the world go gaga. And that’s precisely what she did in May 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Insta, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures of her looking dangerously good-looking in a pale turquoise blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits and a plunging neckline. She simply captioned these pictures, “A very good morning from the French Riviera.”

In the pictures, Hina Khan served some jaw-dropping poses in the blue gown that she paired with a sparkly sheer slip that partially covered her exposed thigh. The gown, featuring a plunging neckline, kept the actress’ modesty in check with the sparkling stone work sheer material covering her exposed cleav*ge. The ensemble – paired with her seductive poses, is sure to leave you swooning.

While the double risqué thigh-high slits on the front showed off the actress’ toned legs, the figure-hugging outfit emphasized Hina’s curves. The actress accessorized the look with silver pointed pumps with killer high heels, diamond rings and matching earrings. As for her hair and makeup, the actress had her hair put into a side-parted sleek low bun and used some shimmery silver eye shadow, mascara-adorned eyelashes, glossy mauve lipstick, on-fleek brows, blush on her cheeks and some highlighter to look even more gorgeous.

Check out Hina Khan looking like a sensual Goddess at the French Riviera here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

What do you think of this throwback picture of Hina Khan at Cannes? Do let us know your thoughts while you rate the look from 1-10 on the hotness meter in the comment.

For more news, updates and fashion-related stories from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hina Khan Channels Her Inner Apsara In The Gorgeous Pink Anarkali Suit With Intricate Zardosi Work & A Unique Butterfly Bust Design, Alexa Play ‘Proper Patola’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News