Shahid Kapoor is one of the most stylish ‘Daddy’ (IYKYK) in Bollywood, who never misses any opportunity to give fashion goals with his public appearances. The actor has done commendable work in Hindi cinema over the years and has become a prominent name in the entertainment industry. On to the series of new events, Shahid took to his Instagram handle and shared his new look, donning a well-fit tailored suit and a stylish hairdo, making us reminisce over his Kabir Singh portrayal and his wife, Mira Rajput is one lucky woman!

Shahid enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has over 42 million followers on Instagram. We love his aesthetically pleasing feed on the platform, and he never misses a chance to flaunt his love for his wife, Mira. They’re one of the most good-looking couples in B-town.

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared the pics with a caption that read, “Hi there 🤎”. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a well-fit tailored suit in brown colour that he paired with a pastel blue coloured shirt.

The Haider actor accessorised his look with a minimalistic chain around his neck and completed the look with a s*xy pair of shoes. Besides his chiselled jawline and physique, what stole the show for us was his new short haircut.

Shahid Kapoor’s neat ‘Ghaint’ look is breaking the internet, and his attitude in the picture reminds us of his character ‘Kabir Singh’; scroll below to take a look at his photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Isn’t Mira Rajput one lucky woman?

