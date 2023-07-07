Shahid Kapoor was subjected to trolls and criticism when his Kabir Singh was released in theatres in 2019. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was slammed and bashed by audiences and critics for glorying physical abuse in a relationship and its misogynistic plot. In the latest interview, the actor once again defended the film and said people liked the film. Earlier, after the film drew massive criticism, the director was again slammed for defending the misogynistic plot.

Kabir Singh, that co-stars Kiara Advani in the key roles, was a box office hit. Recently, Kapoor was asked about the negativity around the film. During the same conversation, he also regretted doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’.

Shahid Kapoor told Mid-day, “When Kabir Singh released, so many people refused to accept that the film is being liked by the audience. If people are liking the film, who are you to say, ‘How dare you make a film like this?’ You guys are sitting on your pedestal and asking how dare you like the film?)’ I was like, how dare? Logo ko achi lag rahi hai.”

“My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child, I understand what you are talking about. But it was just about a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive guy,” he added.

Further when Shahid Kapoor was asked about ‘Padmaavat’ if he felt short-changed he said he did feel that. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, he stepped into Maharawal Ratan Singh shows as Deepika Padukone’s husband and was seen alongside Ranveer Singh. Reacting to the same, he told the tabloid, “Because I think everybody was fantastic in that film, they did a lovely job. But at times I did feel, why did I do this film.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shahid Kapoor’s comment on Padmaavat and Kabir Singh? Do let us know.

