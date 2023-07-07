Ranveer Singh’s big birthday plans on July 6 fell a bit short of breadth . The plan was to announce his entry into the Don franchise thereby doing what no sane man would ever dare: fill Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes.

However there was a change of plan at the last minute. The Don 3 announcement has been put on hold. Apparently the producers Excel Entertainment want to make the announcement only when the entire cast and crew is in place.

In the meanwhile Farhan Akhtar’s other proposed directorial Jee Le Zaraa, the chick flick with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt may go on the floors before Don 3.

A source very close to Farhan tells me, “He is very keen to do a shero project. He hasn’t done that before.I think he wants to do Jee Le Zaraa first.”

Ranveer Singh who is dying to don the Don mantle was apparently very disappointed by the postponement of his big birthday announcement.

“He was so looking forward to it. What better birthday gift than to tell the world that he was stepping into SRK’s shoes? But Farhan and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani thought Ranveer was moving too fast, as usual,” my source said about Ranveer’s balloon being punctured.

