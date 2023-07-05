Don 3 was problematic from the day it was announced. With Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged differences with Priyanka Chopra, for whatever reason, it was clear from day one that the Roma would be played by some other actress whenever the third film in the franchise happens.

Now that the third part is happening, Shah Rukh is no longer part of Don. Ranveer Singh is. Ironically, one now hears that Priyanka may continue being part of the franchise.

A source close to the development reveals, “It’s early days yet to decide whether Priyanka is in or out. But yes, there’s no reason for her to not do Don 3 any more. Priyanka owns Roma. Many actresses showed an interest in doing the part when it was indicated that Priyanka may not be a part of Don any longer.”

The source further adds that the Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar is very close to Priyanka Chopra. “Farhan can convince her to return to Bollywood with Don,” says the source.

We can only wait and watch!

