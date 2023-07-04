Priyanka Chopra has once again landed in trouble owing to her one of the statements she has made in the past. During the promotional spree of her web show Citadel, the global icon made headlines when she revealed the dark side of Bollywood. The actress spoke about being sidelined and the reason behind moving to the West from Hindi films. Her statement not only created hullabaloo on social media but also got her slammed for speaking ill.

Now recently, Redditor shared Peecee’s old video on the platform, and it’s doing the rounds of social media for all the wrong reasons. The actress is getting trolled for apparently taking a dig at Hindi films.

During her appearance at Emmy Awards 2019, Priyanka Chopra was asked about Indian films replying to which she said, “With Indian movies, everything is about hips and b**bs.” The actress is further seen showing off some movies from Hindi movies. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, the actress received massive backlash for taking sh*t about Bollywood.

Commenting on Priyanka Chopra’s video, a Redditor wrote, “I know there are a lot of issues with Indian movie industry but the way she constantly shit talks about Indian industry on an international platform is so annoying. Plus the image she presents is so outdated. She does it for brownie points there & that makes me more annoyed lol.”

While another said, “Her entire life’s motive is gora validation now.” A third netizen commented, “Nothing trashier than a self loathing racist.” A fourth user said, “Her whole demeanour is so fake, from the hair on her head to her toe nail.”

A fifth one said, “Ye movies 4 nhi kri, interview mein Bollywood ki b*tching 1000 baar kri h, itna sr pr bhi nhi chdana chahiye.”

A sixth one said, “She isn’t wrong though. Apart from a handful of movies most women just play sidekicks to really aged men, and for them it’s mostly the hips and b**bs.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra’s old video? Do let us know.

