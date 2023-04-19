Shehnaaz Gill is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan. The diva, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is going places to promote the film. Time and again the actress is getting spotted at different events making dazzling appearances. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted her doing something unusual on her phone during her latest outing. Yes, you heard that right!

The actress recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where she was seen opening up about her personal and professional life. A few clips surfaced on the web, one of which saw Sana making faces at Raghav Juyal, who was seen calling her ‘Bhayankar’.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the site to share an exciting video where she was seen using a ‘fake’ Instagram profile. The caption read, “Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ in the search history, and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page, meaning she usually searches her up.”

As claimed by the netizen, Shehnaaz Gill has been using a profile under nehsingh3672 username. The clip which surfaced on the web has taken the web by storm. Check it out below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “The investigative skills I come across sometimes on this sub is astounding.” While another said, “I never snoop around in public for the fear of someone seeing over my shoulder and i’m obviously not famous. This must be embarrassing for her and i feel like this probably means she visits other platforms too, like this sub.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill using a fake Insta profile? Do let us know.

