Actors have gone above and beyond to mould themselves into the character they are playing and Sikandar Kher is showing us how. Sikandar is absolutely unrecognisable in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, web series on Netflix. The actor plays the role of an alcoholic cop and has put on 15 kg for his part.

Sikandar says, “In the series, I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones. But Pritam (director) wanted the cop to look heavy, weight-wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood.

The easiest way was to put on makeup and prosthetics, but I didn’t want to go for it. Because I could probably act the part but I wouldn’t feel it, so I went ahead and put on 15 Kgs for it. Thankfully, I had planned it in such a way that I was able to lose all those extra kilos before the shoot of Aarya started.”

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, which stars Tanya Mankitala and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead, is about a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth, who falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata. The series also stars other stalwarts, like Revathi, Tillotama Shome, and Adil Hussain.

