Sikandar Kher had to put on 15 kgs for Tooth Pari: When Love Bites to play the role of an alcoholic cop
Actors have gone above and beyond to mould themselves into the character they are playing and Sikandar Kher is showing us how. Sikandar is absolutely unrecognisable in Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, web series on Netflix. The actor plays the role of an alcoholic cop and has put on 15 kg for his part.

Sikandar says, “In the series, I play the role of a cop in Kolkata, so I am wearing a white uniform, not the khaki ones. But Pritam (director) wanted the cop to look heavy, weight-wise, because he is an alcoholic and has a certain mood.

The easiest way was to put on makeup and prosthetics, but I didn’t want to go for it. Because I could probably act the part but I wouldn’t feel it, so I went ahead and put on 15 Kgs for it. Thankfully, I had planned it in such a way that I was able to lose all those extra kilos before the shoot of Aarya started.”

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, which stars Tanya Mankitala and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead, is about a rebellious vampire with a broken tooth, who falls for a shy dentist on the streets of Kolkata. The series also stars other stalwarts, like Revathi, Tillotama Shome, and Adil Hussain.

