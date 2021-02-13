For actor Shantanu Maheshwari who has been a part of college romance dramas in the past which have given him the ultimate ‘sweetheart’ and ‘chocolate boy’ tag, portraying characters centered around love stories in college never seem to grow old for him.

Shantanu who is going to be seen in yet another college based love story for a Valentines special digital episodic, enjoys portraying these characters as he feels that they bring in a true feel of first love nostalgia from college days. He adds, “Those early teenage days turn out to be all about yourself, as the environment around you is very different compared to school and one that you have infact been looking forward to experience, more so because of all the stories your seniors have told you about their own escapades!”

“So that first love or crush that you experience in college is very innocent! A new set of emotions and feelings are rising which have not been experienced before, and bringing about changes in you which make you feel that everything you do and say is always right in your opinion, making it one of best phases of your life where nothing else really matters at that point. So getting to relive such heartwarming moments whilst playing characters who are carefree, young and in love is not only a lot of fun, but it just enhances the entire experience of rewinding back to times from some of the most amazing college campus days all over again,” says Shantanu Maheshwari.

When asked about what he finds most intriguing about college romance stories, Shantanu Maheshwari shares, “College love stories have a charm of their own! And when that sweet college romance is created into reel life content, there is nothing better than watching the magic of such beautiful stories come to life on screen, many of which I am very happy to have been a part of.”

