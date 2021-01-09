Shantanu Maheshwari gets nostalgic with a throwback from Dil Dostii Dance's last day of shoot!

Taking to his social media to post a cute throwback video from Dill Dostii Dance’s last day of the shoot, actor Shantanu Maheshwari gets nostalgic as the show completes 6 years of its last on-air episode today.

“9th Jan was D3’s last on-air episode..this video brought back so much nostalgia”, shared Shantanu, with a video of all the cast including himself, having some fun on stage with their show’s creative head Palki Malhotra.

Shantanu Maheshwari is till date fondly remembered by fans and wellwishers for his debut role in television as ‘Swayam Shekhawat’, on Dil Dostii Dance.

While the show went onto become one of the most prominent, loved and popular youth shows on Indian television and had a successful 4 year on air run, the cast is still remembered and loved for their onscreen characters and D3 continues to remain an iconic youth series.

Meanwhile, dancer-actor Shantanu Maheshwari feels girls should stop treating boyfriends as personal photographers.

Asked to give a few tips to lovers, Shantanu Maheshwari was quick to: “To respect each other and the girls especially to stop treating their boyfriends as personal photographers.” Well now that is certainly well-spoken and we could not agree more with what the actor had to say!

Talking about his lockdown period and how he spends his time during these days of crisis, Shantanu Maheshwari was quoted saying: ” I find doing daily activities boring.” “Roz khaana bamane mein help karo, jhaadu lagao, bartan dhona, aise hi khatro se deal kar raha hu… (Helping in cooking food, cleaning house, washing utensils, and that’s how I am dealing with the dangers of lockdown),” he said in an episode of “Go Fun Yourself”, which streams on Voot.

Previously, Shantanu Maheshwari said he is fulfilling his mother’s desire of acting. “My mother is someone who loves dancing and acting, but was never even allowed to even pursue these things as hobbies. So when it came to me and my brother, she always ensured that we were enrolled in extracurricular activities to do what we wanted to try our hands at,” said the former Khatron Ke Khiladi winner.

