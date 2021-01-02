Cobra Kai’s 3rd season is now streaming on Netflix and fans are already asking for the 4th one. Apart from all the entertainment that the 3rd season provides, it’s also in the news for the tribute that it gives to late actor Rob Garrison.

Rob Garrison played Tommy in the original 1984 film The Karate Kid, and then also reprised his role in the first two seasons of the show. However, due to his demise in September 2019, he couldn’t be a part of Cobra Kai Season 3.

The makers of Cobra Kai have now paid a tribute to Rob. When you watch the latest season, you’ll notice that by the end of the 1st episode, there’s a note which reads as “1960-2019″ followed by “Cobra Kai never dies.”

Rob Garrison was 59 when he died. According to TMZ, he was at a hospital in West Virginia after a month-long hospitalisation due to kidney and liver failure.

In September 2020, on Rob’s 1st death anniversary, Cobra Kai co-star William Zabka paid a tribute to the actor on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote, Yesterday marked one year since we lost our brother & OG #CobraKai Rob (“Tommy”) Garrison. So grateful we had the chance to reunite the characters that brought us together so many years ago. He was extremely proud of this episode —- and like a true Cobra he put his heart into it & left it all on the mat! His legacy will live forever… “Cobra Kai Never Dies”

Rob Garrison carved a niche in pop culture history with his role in The Karate Kid. His character is best recalled for his dialogue “Get him a body bag” from the film.

Garrison started working as a child artist in 1977 with Starship Invasions and followed it up with small roles. He played Tommy in The Karate Kid as well as The Karate Kid Part II, which was released in 1986. He continued making onscreen appearances in Coach, The Iron Eagle, Columbo and MacGyver before joining the cast of YouTube’s Cobra Kai.

