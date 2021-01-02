Harry Styles gave us the best New Year’s present and we are still listening to it on loop. The English singer released ‘Treat People With Kindness’ also starring Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the song will give you full jazz vibes. And guess what, it has got a Shah Rukh Khan twist to it in the latest parody and we can’t help but share it with you.

Harry’s latest song is all about good, happy vibes and you can feel it as the song goes forward in the video and the lyrics are relatable too.

But what came as a surprise to all his fans is Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s presence in the video. Never in a million years, we thought Fleabag star would make a cameo in a Harry Styles song but that’s what we are living, for now, we guess. A user named Qualiteaposts shared a parody of Harry’s latest release on his page and we are going gaga over it.

In the parody mix by Qualiteaposts, Harry and Phoebe can be seen dancing on Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s song ‘Le Gayi’ from Dil To Pagal Hai and the vibe in both the songs are uncannily similar that we can’t help but write it for you.

Check it out here:

Isn’t it amazing? Hell yeah!

Meanwhile, recently, in an interview with Heart FM, Miley Cyrus played ‘Would You Rather.’ When asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles, Miley was quick to add she would smooch the One Direction star.

“Harry, Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like family. Harry Styles, he’s looking really good,” said the beauty.

Miley Cyrus was quick to add that she’s into Harry’s ‘fishnets’ referring to his cover for Beauty Papers magazine earlier this year. She further added that they have a very similar taste.

“And we have very similar taste. Sharing a closet, sharing life together, it just makes sense,” added the Charlie’s Angels singer.

What are your thoughts on the ‘Treat People With Kindness’ song getting a Shah Rukh Khan twist? Tell us in the comments below.

