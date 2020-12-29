Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are one fabulous couple that always keeps setting couple goals. From their PDA’s to their mushy pictures on social media, these two have been painting the town red ever since they first met.

Well, in yet another episode of their social media PDA, Justin and Hailey prove that they are head over heels in love with each other. Continue reading further to know more about it.

On Sunday, December 27, Justin Bieber posted a short clip of him singing the chorus to his new song Holy. He captioned the clip as, “Preparation. [See you on] New Year’s Eve.” The little bit of rehearsal was enough to impress his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who commented, “My Jaw??? On the floor.”

Justin Bieber, seemingly missing his wife and feeling a tad bit raunchy, replied, “Ur jaw is other places too, let’s be honest.” “omg please got to sleep,” replied Hailey Baldwin, seemingly embarrassed that her husband would make a crude joke on such a public forum. Or, maybe she just wanted Justin to be well-rested going into his big show… Check out the post below:

Bieber will return to the stage for his first live show since 2017 with T-Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live With Justin Bieber. The December 31 live stream starts at 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT, with Justin’s performance scheduled for 11 pm ET/8 pm PT. T-Mobile customers get free access to the show through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, while the general public can purchase tickets for $25.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s exchange comes days after the couple celebrate a socially-distant holiday on a beach. “What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence,” Justin captioned a pair of photos of him and Hailey on the sandy shores of some chilly-looking beach. Both Justin and Hailey bundled up for the occasion, with her wearing a fuzzy purple robe while he appeared to keep warm with a giant blanket. “Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol,” Justin wrote about his wife.

Anyway, what do you think about their social media PDA?

