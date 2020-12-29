26-year-old Halsey recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of one of the lowest points in her life. But this hasn’t set well with her fans and followers. Owing to the same, the singer has now issued an apology on social media. Read on to know about the ‘picture’ and her apology below.

On Monday, (December 28), the singer took to social media and apologised for sharing a picture of her eating disorder on Instagram. The singer used the currently popular post ’a photo of’ prompt to share the image.

Halsey took to the social media platform and wrote, “TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle.”

TW: disordered eating I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

In her following tweet, Halsey added, “with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay”

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍 — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

Talking about the ‘insensitive’ image the 26-year-old singer shared, it was a mirror selfie which showed her going topless and looking very thin. The picture has now been deleted from the image-sharing platform.

Professionally speaking, Halsey released her album Manic almost a year ago in January 2020. She recently performed at the CMT Music Awards in October. In November, the singer released her first poetry book titled ‘I Would Leave Me If I Could.’ In it, she opened and discussed her heartbreaks, family relationships and accusations of domestic and sexual abuse.

