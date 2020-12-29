In the last week, the sad news of Brodie Lee passing away stunned one and all in the pro-wrestling industry. Right from his current promotion AEW to the past brand under which he fought, WWE, everyone paid tribute for the talented wrestler.

For the unversed, Brodie’s real name was Jonathan Huber. He used Brodie Lee as his ring name for AEW. He was known for his stint as Luke Harper in WWE, one of the members of Bray Wyatt led Wyatt family. He had joined the former brand this year.

Just like every other pro-wrestler, the news of Brodie Lee’s death has left Jon Moxley devastated too. Recently, while speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he shared his thoughts on the tragic news. He said, “It doesn’t feel real. It feels like I’m in a very vivid dream, and I’m waiting to snap out of it. My brain hasn’t accepted it yet. Right now, I’m completely f*cking numb.”

Just like Lee, Jon Moxley used to wrestle for WWE but signed AEW in 2019. His real name is Jonathan David Good. He wrestled for WWE as Dean Ambrose. Moxley is his current ring name. Moxley and Lee had come face to face in both the promotions and were good friends in real life.

Jon Moxley added, “The first night we wrestled each other, we shared a hotel room together later that night. That was over a decade ago. He was an incredible person. While so many of us would be all hot about some wrestling angle, he would find a way to turn negatives into a positive or an inside joke. He was the exact person you wanted in the locker room. I was so glad to be around him again in AEW. I’m grateful I got to spend so much time with him, from the time we first met on the indies. I’ll always picture him with that smile on his face. I still can’t wrap my brain around this. I don’t understand why the best people are the ones taken away so early.”

