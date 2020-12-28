After taking a fair opening on Wednesday previews, Wonder Woman 1984 saw consistent footfalls right through the extended four days weekend. The collections didn’t jump much but then they didn’t fall much either, which was a relief.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the collections were again in 2 crores* range, which is pretty similar to what the film had collected on Saturday. Of course, there was hope that the numbers may go up at least a little more before the weekdays kickstart.

Advertisement

However, this is a start of a new era at the box office and the kind of trending that used to work earlier may not be prevalent now. It could also be because of the content as till now a universal film hasn’t released even after the opening of theatres. Hence, it would be known whether there is a new trend in the making or it would be back to good old days of massive weekend jumps, once universal entertainers like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai release.

As for Wonder Woman 1984, the film has collected 8.55 crores* so far and with not even a single film up for release in near future, be it from Bollywood or Hollywood, this one could well go on to hit the 20 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office related updates.

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s These 5 Social Media Banters Will Stay Hilarious Forever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube