Tom Cruise, who is currently filming his movie Mission Impossible 7 seems to be a little too strict regarding the safety measures to be taken for COVID-19. It was just a few days back that we told you how the actor was schooling the film crew members for not taking the necessary precautions. And now the latest update will surely blow your minds.

Cruise has apparently built a COVID-19 secure studio to complete his upcoming blockbuster. Continue reading further to know more about this detail.

According to The Sun, the actor is spending millions to adapt a former military base for filming of Mission Impossible 7, to ensure the rest of the production goes off without a hitch. Insiders told how Tom, is ‘hell-bent’ on wrapping up production as soon as possible without further disruptions caused by the pandemic. Production will reportedly be moved to a former tank design base in Longcross in Surrey from Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

It was recently claimed that five crew members on set have ‘quit’ after Tom Cruise ‘launched into a second rant’ following his fury about staff breaking COVID rules. The actor is said to have given staff a dressing down after he caught them breaking UK Covid rules at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

A source claimed after news of the first outburst was made public that there has been ‘more anger’ at the already ‘tense’ production. An insider told The Sun, “Tension has been building for months, and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger, and several staff have walked. But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him.”

They added it is Tom Cruise, who feels responsible for the production after putting so much time and money into ensuring precautions are in place so the team can film. It was previously reported that the Hollywood star scolded workers who flouted social distancing rules while filming at Warner Bros. Studios.

Well, we hope that the filming of Mission Impossible 7 is complete soon. What do you think about this entire development? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

