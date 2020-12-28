Gal Gadot is all set to be back as Wonder Woman and her alter ego Diana Prince in a third instalment of the superhit superhero franchise, with Patty Jenkins returning to direct.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wonder Woman 3 will conclude the superhero trilogy that started with the 2017 release. Warner Bros has fast-tracked production of a third film in the DC Comics franchise, reports variety.com, adding that Patty Jenkins will write the final part of the trilogy besides directing it.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros chief Toby Emmerich, confirming “Wonder Woman 3”, according to the Variety website.

The second film of the series, Wonder Woman 1984, released on December 25 in theatres across several parts of the globe including India, besides on OTT.

Wonder Woman 3 is being readied for a theatrical release, according to Warner Bros.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office (India) Day 3: Sees Consistent Footfalls, Signals Bollywood Filmmakers To Plan Their Releases In January

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube