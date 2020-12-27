Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office (India) Day 3: Slowly but steadily, the box office in Indian theatres is being brought back to normalcy by this Gal Gadot starrer. This was reflected in Saturday footfalls that ensured that the collections were over the 2 crores* mark for the second day in succession. Friday was boosted by Christmas holiday and now rest of the weekend is seeing fair trending as well.

To think of it, the Gal Gadot enacted film isn’t the best that Hollywood has to offer and still there is audience, which shows how they are willing to make a visit to the big screen. Now if a true biggie, like a Fast And The Furious or a Mission Impossible franchise offering would have arrived, then the collections would have been even better. Hence giving clear indication that at least now Indian filmmakers can also start planning their releases.

The month of January is still wide open and as a matter of fact, not even a single credible new release has been announced for arrival. With Republic Day holiday of 26th January round the corner, even if a couple of mid-budget releases with a good star cast are announced, we may well have some sort of resurgence back at the box office.

As for Wonder Woman 1984, the film now stands at 6.55 crores* and should cross the 9 crores mark by the time the extended weekend is through. The film’s business should then stay on to be stable during the weekdays well, hence assuring a respectable lifetime eventually.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

