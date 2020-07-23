Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker’s The Fast And The Furious. This is where it all started, and today’s throwback is a tad bit different from others.

In today’s throwback, we show you the very first dialogue from the very first Fast And The Furious film. Yes, we know we’ve seen some of the instalments in the 50s too, but it rose to prominence once Vin and his family took over.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with an inspiring #MondayMotivation.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!