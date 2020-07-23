Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Relationship Timeline: A Quarantine Love Ranging Higher Than A 'Skyscraper'

It was back in 2011 when Max Ehrich confessed of having a crush on Demi Lovato. In fact, he wished for her on Christmas! Looks like Santa heard his wish. Not just a single year but Max is going blessed with Demi every Christmas here on. The couple have announced their engagement and the big news broke a while back.

It looks like the quarantine turned out to be the happiest phase of the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer’s life. From the social media PDA to crashing IG live videos – here’s a complete relationship timeline of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich.

December, 2011 – Santa, Are You Listening?

As mentioned above, Max wrote on his Twitter, “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant….”

It seems the universe was listening to Ehrich and truly came together to fulfil his wish!

March, 2020 – The Unplanned Announcement!

Cut to 2020, Both Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich had been noticing their social media banters. They would often like and leave cryptic comments on each other’s posts. But the suspense was exposed when the singer accidentally crashed her lover’s Instagram live.

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

April, 2020 – Proposal’s Already On The Cards!

A source close to US Weekly revealed that The Pregnancy Pact actor was planning to propose Demi. The big day was supposed to happen by the end of quarantine. In fact, the source said that the families “wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal” and think that “they make a great couple.”

Furthermore, the same month Demi Lovato revealed that she’s made Max Ehrich meet her best friend, Sam. “Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me. I wouldn’t introduce just anybody to Sam,” she said in an interview with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

The couple even selfies as they quarantined together. They even shared a peck on the lips in one of the pictures.

May, 2020 – ‘Stuck With U’ At ‘The Sensuous Pool Party!’

Demi and Max made their public appearance as a couple in their own stylish way. They were a part of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s song, Stuck With U. And we cannot deny the fact that they make an adorable couple together.

Days after, the This Is Me singer shared a picture of the couple enjoying time in the pool. They could be seen in some romantic poses, and were clearly all over each other. “ilysfmiai,” she even mentioned on her post.

June, 2020 – The FIRST Getaway!

While Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich continued getting stronger amid the quarantine, they went for a weekend getaway together. The former mentioned all about it on her Instagram post with a romantic pic with her beau.

Later that month, Demi even shared a lengthy appreciation post for the love of her life (safe to say that now).

The couple was even multiple times seen running errands together. Multiple pictures from romance in the car went viral on social media too!

Just not the social media PDA, the duo was even discussing engagement. “Demi has been aware and in on the fact that Max wants to propose and is so excited,” a source told Insider.

July, 2020 – Stronger Than Ever!

Demi and Max were visibly falling deeper each day. There came yet another picture, this time in front of the moon. Lovato even mentioned, “Oh man this might be my favourite pic of us so far… thank you for making me the happiest”

And They’re Engaged!

Yes, the happy news that arrived today morning. Demi Lovato took to her Instagram and shared the details that we were all waiting for. They posed for pictures with the big rock across the beach. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. Max Ehrich,

I knew I loved you the moment I met you,” read Demi’s note.

Congratulations to Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich!

