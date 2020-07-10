Selena Gomez & Zedd Relationship Timeline: A Short-Lived Romance That Echoes Till Date!

Selena Gomez is a pop sensation. And well, this isn’t something new. She rose to fame with Disney and there has been no stopping ever since. Owing to the unprecedented fame, the actress creates a lot of noise over her relationships. Even if it just a short as a summer romance. That’s what happened with Anton Zaslavski aka Zedd.

Basically, Selena and the German-Russian DJ were together for a short span of time in 2015. One could also refer to their relationship as a social media fling. Guessing why? Below is the complete timeline of their relationship and the answer:

January, 2015 – A Fresh Romance!

It all started when Zedd shared a picture of Selena Gomez from a music studio. He hinted the news of their collaboration and fans couldn’t keep calm. The two had united for the music video, ‘I Want You To Know.’

Days after, the romance was almost confirmed on social media. The two shared pictures of one another with some romantic captions. It began with Selena sharing a picture featuring herself alongside her newfound love. She captioned the image, “missing la and this punk, just a little tonight ☺️ shooting starts soon!! Eeeeekkkk –Fundamentals of Caregiving!!”

Zedd too posted a picture of Gomez which went viral in no time. The duo was facetiming and the Rare singer visibly was wearing only a bra. “Oh hi derrling… – The Room,” read the caption.

February, 2015 – They’re Getting Sensuous Already?

A day before the release of ‘I Want You To Know’, Selena Gomez teased fans with a cozy picture of the couple. She leaned over Zedd’s shoulder and was more than happy. The DJ too looked content as he gave a wicked smiley. Fans refused to believe it was ‘just’ a click for their song.

The couple was spotted at multiple outings together. In fact, their appearance at the Oscars 2015 after-party was aggressively under the radar. They even clicked some pictures together. Fans noticed Selena was constantly smiling during the event.

Later that month, the singer even revealed how he met his ladylove. It was when he went to a studio to pee. “So I walk in, and John, the head of our label, who had just signed Selena, was there. He was like, ‘Have you ever met Selena?’ That was literally the next thing he said… So he introduced me to her and was like, ‘Hey, she’s cool, maybe we should make a song together. And then like a week later, we start working on a song,” he revealed at 97.1 AMP Radio.

March, 2015 – Official? Almost!

During a show, Thomas Wesley aka Diplo shared a picture with Zedd. He could be seen almost kissing hi friend. However, what grabbed eyeballs was his caption where he tagged Selena and asked her to “watch out.” Selena Gomez too left a bunch of laughing and angry emojis.

Laster that month the Rare Beauty owner even went all praises for her new boyfriend in an interview. “He’s this cute little German, and he’s got really beautiful eyes, and he’s very sweet and funny,” he mentioned on Radio Disney.

April, 2015 – IS THIS IT?

Rumoured surfaced online that Selena Gomez and Zedd have broken up. It happened because the singer was still in love with Justin Bieber. As expected, the Clarity singer wasn’t okay with it.

“Zedd just felt like he would always be number two in Selena’s life. He felt like he never really had her heart 100 percent. She would never admit that she’s still in love with Justin, but that’s how Zedd feels,” revealed a source close to Hollywood Life.

The couple eventually drifted apart due to their work commitments but remained good friends.

July, 2015 – Closure? May Be!

Selena in an interview went onto confess that she indeed dated Zedd for a short while. . During the show, The Edge Afternoons, she confessed, “I adore Anton [Zedd] a lot and I definitely had a thing with him, which was nice.”

August, 2015 – Now It’s OVER!

Zedd openy spoke about the difficulties he faced in the relationship. In a conversation with Hollywood Life, he shared, “Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. I kind of knew what I was getting myself into. She is one of the most talked-about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life.”

And that was it! The relationship between Selena Gomez and Zedd was over. However, we still have a memory of a lifetime. The blockbuster song ‘I Want You To Know.’ Check it out below:

