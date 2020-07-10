FRIENDS: You Know Matthew Perry & Courteney Cox Were Suppose To Just Have A One-Night Thing But THIS Changed The Script For The Couple

When you talk about Rose and Jack from Titanic or Sally and Harry from When Harry Met Sally or Allie and Noah from The Notebook, there’s also one more couple without which the book of romance is incomplete. We are talking about Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller from Friends.

If there’s anything more famous then their friendships on the show, it was Courteney Cox aka Monica and Matthew Perry aka Chandler’s romance. They taught us that you don’t need to be perfect in love but embrace each other’s flaws with all your heart.

Today, we are going to share a fun fact with y’all regarding the show. Do you know that Chandler and Monica were just supposed to be a one-night thing after Ross’ wedding?

We all know that Friends was shot at the Warner Brothers Ranch in California with a live audience and when Chandler and Monica’s bed-sheet scene happened, fans couldn’t stop cheering for them and did it for good-long twenty-seven seconds. Isn’t that wonderful?

And this reaction by the audience changed the makers to make them a couple.

Besides Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox, the cast consists of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Meanwhile, in February this year, the makers announced a special REUNION episode for all the Friends fans. It was supposed to go on floors in May but due to the pandemic, the makers had to push it.

Now, reportedly they will resume the shoot by the end of the August.

