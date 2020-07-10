Jennifer Lopez BREAKS The Quarantine Rules In Hamptons, Also Rides A Bike Without A Face Mask

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful women in the entertainment industry across the globe. She isn’t just a phenomenal singer but also an amazing actress and an entrepreneur. The Papi singer is also a fitness idol for many and is known for her fashion statements too.

Jennifer Lopez was last week spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles and is know spending time with her twins Max and Emme at the Hamptons beach.

Lopez is making headlines for breaking the quarantine rule made by the government of the US. According to an executive order issued by the NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, anyone arriving from the nominated states in the US has to go through a 14-day quarantine rule and ‘must not be in public’.

And then there’s Jennifer who has come spotted in LA just last week should be in quarantine for at least 2 weeks.

Jennifer Lopez on the Beach in the Hamptons 07/08/2020 https://t.co/sTM9k2RbUm pic.twitter.com/UMuP1LZaYx — Celebrities Pictures (@HqCelebpics2k9) July 10, 2020

Jennifer Lopez was seen meditating at the beach. She was sitting next to a woman wearing a face mask and maintaining a healthy distance.

Although that very day, JLo was seen riding a bike later without wearing a face mask.

At the same time, there are a lot of Hollywood celebrities who are asking people to wear a mask whenever they go out through their social media platforms including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber to name a few.

