Juice WRLD’s Album ‘Legends Never Die’ Releases 7 Months After His Death, Take A Look!

Popular American rapper Juice WRLD left the world in December 2019 at the age of 21. His death was ruled as an inadvertent overdose of Oxycodone and codeine toxicity. After seven months of his death, his third album ‘Legends Never Die’ drops on 10th July, Friday, Midnight.

‘Legends Never Die’ is a 15-track album. Juice WRLD’s estate said in a statement that accompanied the news of the album’s release, “The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process….We hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times.”

‘Legends Never Die’ includes “Life’s a Mess” which is a sombre collaboration with Halsey. “Righteous” and “Tell Me U Luv Me” are the two tracks from ‘Legends Never Die’ that have already been released even before the release of the album. “Righteous” is Juice WRLD’s first posthumous single while “Tell Me U Luv Me” is in a collaboration with fellow rapper Trippie Redd.

Listen to 2 of his songs below:

Juice WRLD’s real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins. ‘Legends Never Die’ will be his third studio album after Goodbye & Good in 2018 and Death Race for Love in 2019.

Juice WRLD became big by his song “Lucid Dreams” which has been played over a billion times on the music streaming platform Spotify. His earlier track “All Girls Are the Same” and “Lucid Dreams” stood out and helped him get a recording contract with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. How excited are you about the posthumous album? Do let us know!

