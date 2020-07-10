Joker Actor Robert De Niro Is Facing Financial Issues Due To COVID-19 Pandemic; Ex-Wife Asks Emergency Order!

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost everyone in the world. Even Joker actor Robert De Niro is affected badly for the past few weeks. The shooting of films and series in Hollywood has come to a standstill since March. The Godfather 2 actor is running out of money due to no business and work.

As reported by Page Six, De Niro’s estranged wife Grace Hightower asked for an emergency order. The emergency order mentioned that Robert should raise her monthly American Express credit card limit from $50,000 to $100,000. Now, Grace’s lawyer told the judge that he has cut her credit card limit from $100,000. The lawyer also claimed that the ace actor has banned her and their two children from his New York compound.

That’s when Robert De Niro’s attorney Caroline Krauss revealed that the Joker actor is facing financial strain. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his restaurant business has come to a halt. For the past 2-3 months, his restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel are shut. So he had to cut his ex-wife’s credit card limit. Caroline Krauss, the actor’s attorney revealed that Nobu has lost $3 million in April and $1.87 in May.

Recently, Robert Di Niro also paid to investors on a capital call an amount of $500,000. For the same, the Joker actor had to buy money from his business partners as he had no cash. The Irishman actor’s attorney said that he will give his ex-wife $1 million each year if he’s making $15 million a year. And it’s not happening currently. He can also adjust the amount proportionally if he is making less than $15 million.

Krauss said, “His accounts and business manager says that the best case for Mr. De Niro, if everything starts to turn around this year, he is going to be lucky if he makes $7.5 million this year.”

The attorney stated that Robert is expected to make at least $2.5 million in 2020 and 2021 for The Irishman. “These people, in spite of his robust earnings, have always spent more than he has earned so this 76-year-old robust man couldn’t retire even if he wanted to because he can’t afford to keep up with his lifestyle expense,” Krauss stated. But Grace Hightower’s lawyer says the Joker actor has used COVID-19 as an excuse to stick it up to his ex-wife.

Finally, the judge ruled out that Robert Di Niro should maintain the credit card limit to $50,000. But the Joker actor has to pay $75,000 to Grace so that she can find a summer home for their children.

