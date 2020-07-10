Paris Hilton S*x Tape: Aunt Kyle Richards Says Family Was Devastated When The Scandal Happened, WATCH

In 2004, Paris Hilton’s s*x taped was leaked publicly. It has been 16 years since the scandal took place. But for family members, it will be a scar. The leaking of her s*x tape was a violation of her privacy and one of her family members has now reacted to it.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards addressed the scandal. Kyle is Paris’ aunt and shared how the family felt at that time.

Paris Hilton is the daughter of Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton. About the scandal, her aunt said, “When your niece Paris’ tape was leaked, did you initially think it would ruin her career or help catapult her star power?”

Paris Hilton’s aunt also shared how they all were devastated that the s*x tape was everywhere on the internet. Kyle Richards said, “We were devastated. Like my whole (family), it was horrible.”

It was in 2001 when Paris and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon filmed the s*x tape. However, in 2004, the 45-minute videotape was leaked on the internet.

In 2018, in the documentary ‘The American Meme’ Paris Hilton said the s*x tape scandal felt like she was being raped. The reality star felt like she lost a part of her soul. She had scary thoughts that people are talking about it in a cruel and mean way. At that time, she wanted to die.

