Jurassic World: Dominion: Shooting Of Chris Pratt’s Movie Halted On First Day Due To COVID-19 Trouble!

Jurassic World: Dominion is the first major motion picture that resumed its shoot post lockdown. The movie which stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt is also one of the most talked-about movies to be released in 2021. The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow who has also written the screenplay along with Emily Carmichael.

But it seems that the release date of the movie can be pushed forward as it has landed itself into new trouble. The shooting for the Jurassic World: Dominion has halted as some of the crew members on the set are tested positive for COVID-19.

Yes, you have heard it right! The shooting of Jurassic World: Dominion, which was happening at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, England has been halted on the very first day due to more than one member of the crew being tested positive.

A source told The Sun, “This was the last thing anyone expected so soon. Everyone was excited about getting things back up and running on set, but this has totally derailed that.” No one can deny that millions of pounds are at stake for the film and it would be very difficult for the filmmakers to reschedule the shoot. Certainly, the global pandemic has hit the motion pictures business very hard.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sixth film of the Jurassic Park franchise. The shoot was started in Canada this year before the set moved to Buckinghamshire. It is indeed a piece of sad news for all Jurassic World fans. What is your reaction to this news? Do let us know!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!