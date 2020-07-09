When Millie Bobby Brown Rocked The Stage By Rapping Stranger Things Season 1’s Recap Story, WATCH

Along with thrilling entertainment, Stranger Things introduced us to fantastic actors. Millie Bobby Brown is one such example. The 16-year-old star is loved by millions of people. All credit goes to the show’s popularity, her performance, and the immense talent she has.

Everyone who follows the Spheres actress on Instagram knows she is also a fashionista. Millie often shares hair tips, beauty, and fashion secrets with her fans. Currently, she is grabbing headlines for some pretty pictures. But along with acting and running a make-up line, she knows how to perfectly rap.

Yes, you read it right! Two years ago, Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the show, she gave the audience a recap of Stranger Things Season 1 by rapping. And oh boy, she nailed it! From D&D to upside down, the actress covered everything in her song. This video shared below will definitely make you admire her more.

Check out how Millie Bobby Brown raps Stranger Things Season 1 recap:

Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly waiting for the 4th season. Every day, there is one or the other story about the show that makes us excited. The fourth season is expected to be out next year. Along with Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown also has Netflix film Enola Holmes in her kitty. She plays the titular role in it. The film also stars Henry Cavill as her on-screen brother, Sherlock Holmes. The film will be out in September this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!