Chris Evans & Lily James Go On A Second Date, Guess How It Turned Out?

Chris Evans is creating a lot of noise, but this time it isn’t about Avengers: Endgame. The Captain America actor has always been quite secretive about his personal life. However, the paparazzi have caught him now. Spotted with Lily James, and it’s their second date! Below is the scoop you need.

It was just 2 days back when their first date sparked romance rumours. They were spotted at Mark’s Club in London post a dinner outing. Both Chris and Lily were trying to escape the paparazzi’s eyes. While the paps too failed to capture them together, it was quite evident that they were together. Now, the latest updates have truly confirmed the speculations.

Daily Mail has got their hand on clicks from their second outing. This one was rather dreamy. The couple was all smiles as they walked to a park in London. Chris Evans wore a white and blue t-shirt. He paired it up with black bottoms. Black shades and a watch completed his look. On the other hand, Lily James could be seen in an oversized sweater and blue denim. Both had their faces covered owing to the on-going pandemic.

Cutest amidst it all was the fact that the rumoured couple were enjoying ice-creams. They sat on the bushes for hours and had a hearty conversation. In some pictures, Chris Evans could even be seen left in splits. Others witnessed him in some goofy expressions. He and Lily James clearly seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

Well, that’s going to break millions of hearts. We’re sure.

Check out pictures from Lily James and Chris Evans’ icecream date below:

Meanwhile, Lily James for long grabbed eyeballs over her relationship with long-time boyfriend, Matt Smith. But looks like she’s clearly moved on. Chris Evans is her new favourite.

