Former One Direction Star Niall Horan Is In Serious Relationship With Amelia Woolley; Read How Their Love Story Started!

Looks like lockdown is turning out lucky for some celebs. Just like Chris Evans & Timothee Chalamet, Niall Horan has found love too. The 26-year-singer is in a serious relationship for the past 2 months. This news will make the former One Direction singer’s fans happy for him.

In Phoebe Buffay’s words, Niall has found his lobster in designer shoe buyer, Amelia Woolley. As reported by Dailymail, the couple is dating for the past 2 months. They grew close during the lockdown and are inseparable.

A source told the portal, “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.” This seems like Niall Horan’s serious relationship after his break up with Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. The source also adds how their friends reacted to Nial and Amelia’s wonderful relationship.

Niall Horan met Amelia Wolley in London and that’s how romance bloomed. The source continued, “Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal.”

“They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job. Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased,” added the source.

Well, we are happy for our former One Direction star Niall Horan. All we are waiting for is the couple making their relationship official.

