Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer-choreographer-actress Dhanashree Verma’s divorce has been grabbing several eyeballs for the past few days. Their divorce has reportedly been finalized at the Bandra High Court. The duo had tied the knot on December 22, 2020. However, did you know that their love story started with Chahal’s decision to learn dancing?

Yuzvendra Chahal Was Dhanashree Verma’s Dance Student

According to News18, Yuzvendra Chahal met Dhanashree Verma during the lockdown when he decided to take dance lessons from her. When Dhanashree participated in the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last year, she recalled how Chahal proposed to her within 2 months of learning dance from her. Yes, you heard that right! It was love at first sight for the cricketer.

Dhanashree Verma recalled how cricketers were cooped up at home owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and were frustrated. It was then that Yuzvendra Chahal decided to learn dancing and chose Dhanashree to be his teacher whose dance videos he had earlier seen on social media. Verma revealed, “I used to teach dance, and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him. It was a very professional student-teacher relationship. I want to make it very clear. Suddenly after two months, he directly proposed to me for marriage. Woh batting karte bhi nahi but unhone chakka maar diya direct.”

How Did Dhanashree Verma’s Mother React To Yuzvendra Chahal’s Proposal?

Dhanashree Verma inevitably took some time to process that her ‘student’ proposed marriage to her. However, as we all know, the choreographer agreed to tie the knot with Yuzvendra Chahal. But she also told the news to her mother, who had an epic reaction to the same.

Dhanashree Verma’s mother’s first reaction was, “Gaya tera student” when she got to know about Yuzvendra Chahal proposing to her daughter. The former couple had tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Gurugram in December 2020. Rumors of tension in their marriage started doing the rounds in the past month and reportedly their divorce has been officially finalized now. There were also reports of Dhanashree receiving a 60 crore alimony amount which has been completely dismissed by her family.

