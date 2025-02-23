It is not a hidden fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. However, there have been times that she has been trolled by the masses, and some media outlets have also spread speculations about her facial features. Did you know that once legendary actress Rekha had promised to defend the actress like a ‘tigress’ against such rumors? Not only this but she had also hailed the actress as a national treasure.

When Rekha Was All Praise For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rekha stated strongly that she disagrees with the media for calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic.’ According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadi, in an old interaction, the Suhaag actress stated, “Among the models I admire, I find Aishwarya is the best. I disagree with the media that she is ‘plastic.’ I find her very expressive. I will fight for her like a tigress if need be. My heart goes out to Ash. She’s been around for so long and yet not been there.”

When Rekha Declared That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Does Not Need Hollywood

Not only this, but Rekha also compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s situation to her own. The Khoon Bhari Maang actress recalled how her naysayers were vary about her being able to talk in Urdu because of her Tamilian lineage until she did the 1981 film Umrao Jaan. Furthermore, she added that Aishwarya did not to go to Hollywood to prove her worth as she is a national treasure.

Rekha said, “That’s how it was with me…until I did Umrao. It seemed improbable that a Tamilan girl talking Urdu would work. Similarly, this South Indian girl should realize her potential in Umrao. She doesn’t need to go to Hollywood to prove herself. She’s our own. Why Bride & Prejudice? Who are these people from outside trying to tap Ash’s potential? She’s our treasure. It’s time we acknowledge her.”

Rekha was once rumored to be in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, despite the latter being already married. However, despite her history with the Bachchan family, she has never shied away from showcasing her love to Aishwarya. The two were also seen greeting and hugging each other many times at award functions and other events.

