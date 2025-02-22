Zareen Khan is a popular Indian actress who debuted opposite Salman Khan in the epic movie, Veer. She is best known for films like Housefull 2 and Hate Story 3. She has also appeared in the erotic thriller Aksar 2, but the experience was reportedly unpleasant. She once alleged that the makers mistreated her during the filming, saying they asked her to wear revealing clothes in most scenes, which made her uncomfortable. She made other accusations, too. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie Aksar 2 was released in 2017 and is a stand-alone sequel to the 2006 movie Aksar. The sequel featured Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, and Mohit Madaan in crucial roles. Ananth Mahadevan directed the erotic thriller. The film revolves around an elderly, wealthy woman, Mrs. Khambatta, whose caretaker mysteriously dies. A young woman named Sheena (Zareen Khan) is hired to replace her. However, as Sheena becomes entangled in the lives of the people around her, a dark conspiracy involving betrayal, greed, and deception unfolds.

According to MensXp’s report, Zareen Khan alleged the producers of Aksar 2, Varun Bajaj, for not providing her enough security during the public appearances and that she was being properly taken care of.

Here’s what Varun Bajaj said in their defense

Varun Bajaj denying Zareen’s claims said, “Zareen Khan and her team approved the entire tour schedule provided to them two days before the departure. She backed out of all her commitments leaving aside the press conference and a sponsor visit. She did not even complete a day of promotions, which troubled the makers to a point where they had to compensate a huge amount of money and were harassed and threatened till the wee hours of the morning.”

Bajaj, addressing her claim of almost getting molested, said, “The bit about her almost getting molested is absolutely untrue, as she left the venue throwing tantrums, arguing with the sponsors as she did not want to stay or eat there. She left with four bodyguards and her manager in tow. She sat in the sponsor’s car who she had shouted at and had an argument with. The sponsor withheld the key of the car, but the makers arranged for another car and sent her and her team to the hotel safely, after which she left for Mumbai without informing the makers.”

He also claimed that Zareen Khan had behaved this way previously as well. He alleged that she had troubled other filmmakers, making them suffer losses. Khan also shared her side of the story and revealed things.

Zareen Khan’s side of the story

The Veer actress said, “They wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame. Of course I will raise questions and put my foot down na? Why was this masala being added? Were they not confident about what they had made till then?” She added, “The kissing scenes were increased without any rhyme or reason. I worked so f***ing hard on Aksar 2 and got ill-treated. I am not saying that I am some sati-savitri but the insertion of content was supposed to be by mutual consent. I can take them to court. I have the relevant papers. And now, the makers are trying to save their a**es. I hope I never see them again in my life.”

Director Ananth Mahadevan was not fully paid

Besides, Zareen Khan, the film’s director, Ananth Mahadevan, had his share of disappointments against the Bajajs as he had reportedly not been fully paid yet. Even four years after the film’s release, Ananth was not paid his dues and worked with them without a contract. His cameraman and a few others from his team were unpaid as well.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan was last seen in 2021’s Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

