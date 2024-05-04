Abhinav Shukla Slams Rubina Dilaik’s Ex, Avinash Sachdev, For Calling Her ‘Insecure & Possessive’: "Be A Man, Do Not Talk About That Girl"

Some love stories begin in the TV industry, and some end very soon. After what seemed like a million years, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Avinash Sachdev is talking about his past relationship with Starlet Rubina Dilaik. But for the unversed, they did not end their relationship on good terms. During an interview, Avinash commented that Rubina was not sitting down well with her husband, Actor Abhinav Shukla. The Bigg Boss 14 contestants recently reacted to Sachdev’s comments about Rubika, calling her ‘insecure and possessive.’ Abhinav did not hold back and slammed Avinash Sachdev for speaking ill about his wife and asked him to stop talking about a past relationship! Here’s what went down!

After Avinash’s comments about Rubina started generating a buzz, and reached Abhinav’s ears. He urged him not to talk about his wife and past relationships. Shukla reacted to Sachdev’s comments and said, “My advice to lots of youngsters out there, who are dating, who are in a relationship and who are conscious and do not wish to spoil their life, here is a golden rule – When a relationship is over, it’s over! Be a man, do not talk about that girl, do not talk about anything from the past because it doesn’t help.”

Abhinav further said, “What has ended, has ended. ‘We have broken up, but we are still friends’—This has come from Hollywood. You can’t be friends. Because if you have broken up with the person with whom your emotions were involved, you can’t be friends with them, so cut them off.”

Avinash and Abhinav have also been co-stars on the same show, and reflecting on the same, he said, “If you’re living in the past, then you’re creating problems for yourself. I never paid attention to whatever he said. Even if he has said, it’s fine. He can’t tell me that she is like that.”

The Bigg Boss 14 alum continued, “It’s a very trivial thing. I have worked with him and I find him like an okay guy. There is no point in talking about the past and even if he is doing it, I don’t care. I have dated women in this city, and if somebody comes to know who all, they will be shocked because I have never spoken a word about them, and I will never even speak because it’s their dignity.” Abhinav reveals how he and Rubina didn’t even discuss this.

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have been happily married since 2018 and welcomed their two daughters last year. However, Rubina had a relationship with actor Avinash Sachdev before she met Abhinav. The two fell in love while filming the show Chotti Bahu but split up in 2019 after four years together.

