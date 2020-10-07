Bigg Boss 14 is currently grabbing all the eyeballs. This year is a rather interesting one as we saw Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enter the house as a couple. While there were reports that Pavitra Punia’s ex Paras Chhabra, Nishant Singh Malkani’s rumoured GF Gia Manek may also enter the show – none of it has happened yet.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Abhinav and Rubina just before they entered BB14. The couple revealed to us about being offered the show numerous times now. The twist in the tale comes in the revelation that states that none of them would have agreed to enter the Salman Khan show individually.

Talking about how they both signed up the show together, Rubina Dilaik shared, “For the longest, when we were approached on an individual basis, we kind of knew that going with the reputation of the show – the controversy, fights, arguments, disagreements, we did not fit the bill in any of the criteria. We honestly told to the makers that ‘what will give you with no controversies involved? We are two peace-loving individuals. When they approached us as a couple, it just got interesting from there. Because as a couple, there are so many dimensions that come in a package. Because there is so many difference in opinions that the third person may find it interesting to see how we will resolve.”

Abhinav Shukla on being asked if they had been approached before said, “I have been approached several times, and she (Rubina Dilaik) has been approached many times. Several is more than 1 but not many.”

Had they been a part of Bigg Boss 14 without each other? Abhinav Shukla answered, “No, I wouldn’t have been.”

Rubina Dilaik added, “Had this been the scenario, I would have done Bigg Boss way back. Going individually wasn’t challenging enough for me to be a part of the game show. As it is the criteria do not match with my personality or vice versa. Why do it then? Since now we have a fresh set of challenges to face together.”

